Satish Shah's fitting reply to a racist remark at UK's Heathrow airport wins the internet

Indian actor Satish Shah's encounter with UK's Heathrow airport staff is winning the internet. On Monday, Shah tweeted about a conversation he had at Heathrow while traveling back to India.



Shah overhead an airport staff making a racist remark about him traveling in first class and gave a befitting reply.



Taking to Twitter, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor revealed that he overheard a few officials at the airport having a hard time believing how could he afford tickets for first class. However, Satish didn't hold back and gave an apt reply.



"I replied with a proud smile `because we are Indians` after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate how can they afford 1st class?" he wrote in his tweet.

I replied with a proud smile "because we are Indians" after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate"how can they afford 1st class?" — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) January 2, 2023

The veteran actor's tweet went viral on social media with several fans loving the actor's response.



One person wrote, "Superb reply! It`s so good to see Indians giving back to them in their own language. We are way past being a 'third-world country' by now! We are a superpower..."

We are way past being a "third world country" by now! We are a superpower... — Ranaji 🇮🇳💙 (@Ranzy85) January 2, 2023

Another wrote, "Well said, sir! Proud of you, and definitely it`s high time to show to the world that we are the 5th largest economy and hence, we deserve the best in every field."



"He was surprised probably because they looted us for 200 years n took away 45 trillion dollar wealth from India. N still Indians can afford first class? It`s very strange for them..." wrote a third person.



A user tagged the official handle of Heathrow Airport and asked them to sack all their racist employees.

Shack all of your staff who are racist. Indians are the more richer and job providers in UK than the UK's real citizens. Keep in mind that. — The Half Engineer 🇮🇳⚪ (@rohitjha424) January 3, 2023