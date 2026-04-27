/Sarke Chunar song controversy: Sanjay Dutt apologises to NCW, pledges education support for 50 girls

The song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke', featuring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, which was released last month for the upcoming Kannada movie KD: The Devil, faced public outrage over vulgar and obscene lyrics and choreography, which eventually led to its removal from major platforms like YouTube. Sanjay Dutt, who was earlier summoned, appeared before NCW.

Sanjay Dutt's appearance for hearing over Sarke Chunar song controversy

Sanjay Dutt appeared before the National Commission for Women today in compliance with a summon issued in regard to the song's controversy, as per ANI. The same report suggests that the Dhurandhar star submitted that he had no prior knowledge, involvement or control over the lyrical content, translation, creative composition or final presentation of the song, stating that his role was limited to performing as an actor under contractual obligations.

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Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt, along with his legal team led by advocate Hemant Shah, apologised before NCW and pledged that he would be sponsoring education for 50 girls for their upcoming academic year, particularly from communities in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The compliance needs to be reported within three months.

All about the Sarke Chunar song controversy

Directed by Prems, ‘Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse’ (also known in Hindi as 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke') was released on Sunday (March 15). Soon after the song was released, the lyrics quickly grabbed the headlines. The song has been criticised for being overly vulgar, with netizens questioning why the actress agreed to feature in it. As the controversy has intensified, lyricist Raqueeb Alam has stated that he did not pen the song, which is composed by Arjun Janya.

Saying that he refused to write this song, Raqueeb has told Variety India,“I have written five more songs for the movie. I refused to write this one, but he told me to just fit in Hindi words, which he would put in the meter of the song. Now, I have found out that I have been credited as the lyricist for the Hindi version. I am planning to reach out to them. I know it is a bit excessive.”

The song has been pulled down from YouTube, and a complaint has been filed with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.