Sarah Silverman joins cast of Leonard Bernstein's biopic 'Maestro' starring Bradley Cooper

Actor Sarah Silverman is the latest addition to the cast of Bradley Cooper-led Netflix movie "Maestro". The film also features actors Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke.

According to a press releases issued by Netlfix, Cooper is directing the film and has also co-writtern the script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Josh Singer.

"Maestro" tells the complex love story of iconic music composer Leonard Bernstein and actor Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, a tale that spans over 30 years ? from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25 year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

Bernstein rose to fame after he was tasked with conducting the New York Philharmonic when he was 25.

His career skyrocketed when he wrote and composed the music for 1961 classic "West Side Story".

Cooper developed the film, follow-up to his directorial debut "A Star is Born", together with Bernstein's family.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for husband Nick Jonas ahead of Jonas' Brothers' Vegas concert

The project is currently in production.

"Maestro" is produced by Cooper, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner, and Amy Durning.