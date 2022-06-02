Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori passes away at 74

Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori has passed away. He was 74. The classical singer was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, India.

Born in Sopore, Kashmir, he belongs to Sufiana Sopori Gharana and was the great-grandson of classical musician Pandit Shankar Pandit and son of Abhay Rustum Sopori, who was also a santoor player.

“We lost a really great musician, a great human being and a great father. It’s really hard for me to believe this and imagine my life without him,” his son Abhay Sopori told Indianexpress.com. He added that his father passed away at 3:30 pm and was “ailing in the hospital for the last three weeks”.

His last rites will be performed in Delhi on Friday. He is survived by his wife and two sons – Abhay, who is also a santoor player and Sorabh.

Known as 'Saint of the Santoor', for his contribution, he was honoured with many accolades including Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1992 and the Padma Shri in 2004. He was also awarded Jammu and Kashmir State lifetime achievement award.

Bhajan Sopori, gave his first performance in 1953, at the age of five. The santoor legend learned western music at Washington University and classical Hindustani music from his renowned grandfather, SC Sopori. Years later, he also taught music at Washington University.