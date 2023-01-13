Sanjay Chouhan, writer of 'Paan Singh Tomar', passes away

Sanjay Chouhan, screenwriter of many critically acclaimed films like 'Paan Singh Tomar' and `I Am Kalam`, has passed away. He was 62 years old.



Sanjay breathed his last at H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, on Thursday, where he was undergoing treatment for his chronic liver illness.



Chouhan, who started his career as a journalist, has written many famous dialogues and critically acclaimed films. The funeral will take place at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium today at 12.30 p.m. For his outstanding work, he has been bestowed with many big honors, including a Filmfare Award for Best Story for his film, 'I Am Kalam'. Another film that Chouhan wrote was 'Dhoop', 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara'.