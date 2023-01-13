Sanjay Chouhan, writer of 'Paan Singh Tomar', passes away
Sanjay Chouhan has also written dialogues for Sudhir Mishra's 2003 film 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'. He has also co-written 'Saheb Biwi Gangster' films with Tigmanshu Dhulia
Sanjay Chouhan, screenwriter of many critically acclaimed films like 'Paan Singh Tomar' and `I Am Kalam`, has passed away. He was 62 years old.
Sanjay breathed his last at H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, on Thursday, where he was undergoing treatment for his chronic liver illness.
Chouhan, who started his career as a journalist, has written many famous dialogues and critically acclaimed films. The funeral will take place at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium today at 12.30 p.m. For his outstanding work, he has been bestowed with many big honors, including a Filmfare Award for Best Story for his film, 'I Am Kalam'. Another film that Chouhan wrote was 'Dhoop', 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara'.
Filmmaker Avinash Das also paid a heartfelt tribute to Sanjay. Sharing a photo of the late writer on his Instagram account, Das wrote that Sanjay was like a mentor to him as he praised his sense of humour.
Sanjay is survived by his wife Sarita and daughter Sara.
Born in Bhopal, India, Sanjay started his career as a journalist in Delhi before shifting to Mumbai and starting his new career as a writer. In the 1990s, he penned a crime drama 'Bhanwar' for Sony television.
(With inputs from the agency)