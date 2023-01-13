Who was Lisa Marie Presley? Know all about the late daughter of Elvis

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and the only daughter of Elvis Presley, died on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. She was 54. Her death came only a couple of days after her public appearance at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. Priscilla, Elvis' wife, and Lisa's mother, confirmed her daughter's death through a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Despite her comparatively young age at the time of death, Lisa Marie Presley led a fruitful and colourful life and was widely loved — and not just because she was the daughter of one of the biggest artistes of the 20th century. Here is everything you need to know about her:

How did Lisa Marie Presley die?

Thus far, all we know is that she suffered a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California home. After medics administered CPR, she was rushed to the hospital. But she did not survive and breathed her last at the age of 54.

Where was Lisa Marie Presley from?

She was born on February 1, 1968 at Memphis, Tennessee's Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis to Elvis and Priscilla Presley. When she was just four, her parents divorced. She lived at her mother's home in Los Angeles and frequently stayed at her father's place in Memphis.

How did she become a singer-songwriter?

Naturally, having a father like Elvis Presley, you tend to take an early interest in music and singing. But another iconic musical artiste of the 20th century, Queen's Freddie Mercury. She attended her first rock concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California. She presented Mercury with a scarf of her father after the show.

But it was not until 2003 that she released her debut album. Titled 'To Whom It May Concern', it was a runaway success. While she never reached the heights of fame that her father did, she was a successful musician.

Sexual abuse