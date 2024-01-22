Sania Mirza sought divorce from Shoaib Malik because she was 'unhappy with him meeting other women': Report

In a surprising turn of events, former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik confirmed his third marriage to renowned Pakistani actress Sana Javed on January 20. The intimate ceremony took place in Karachi, putting an end to widespread speculation about Malik's marital status and potential separation from Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. The news has sent ripples through the media landscape in Pakistan and in India, with various outlets covering different facets of this unfolding story.

Confirming his wedding and sharing a few lovely pictures on his handle, Shoaib wrote, "Alhamdullilah. And we created you in pairs."

Amidst the news of Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marking a new chapter in their personal lives, Pakistani media outlets highlighted the absence of Malik's family members at the wedding and revealed that no one was happy with Shoaib and Sania breaking their marriage, although there has been no public comment from them about his third marriage.

"Shoaib Malik's family was very sad after the divorce and had also asked the cricketer to work on his relationship," Pakistan's Geo TV quoted the sources as saying.

The publication, citing sources, reported that Mirza had been unhappy with her husband "meeting other women" and had been ignoring the issue for a while. The publication added that Mirza took this step after losing her patience with her spouse. Again, the claims are yet to be proved or confirmed by the two sports personalities.

Sania, on the other hand, has maintained a conspicuous silence on the matter, even though her cryptic post a couple of days ago sparked speculation. The tennis legend's father, however, recently confirmed that she took "Khula" from Shoaib, which is a Muslim woman's right to unilaterally end her marriage.

Meanwhile, on social media, Pakistani netizens have been bashing Shoaib for his decision to move on to his third marriage without announcing his separation in public. One user wrote, "No fuss created, no blame game, no social media rants and no interviews or press conferences - Sania Mirza just released a statement and wished Shoaib Malik well for his future. She's an elite athlete and an elite woman too." Another commented, "Team Sania for ever." A third user said, "Can I say Sania Mirza was always too good for him."

In a cryptic social media post shared before Shoaib's third marriage announcement, Sania discussed marriage and divorce in a motivational text. She wrote, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."