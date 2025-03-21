Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina has rescheduled his upcoming India tour amid the ongoing controversy around his show India’s Got Latent. On Thursday, Raina took to Instagram stories and shared an update with his fans and promised refunds to people who bought tickets to the show

What Samay Raina wrote on Instagram

Samay wrote on Instagram stories, "Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shortly, see you soon (folded hands and red heart emojis)."

The comedian's decision to reschedule the India tour came amid the ongoing case against him and others for promoting obscenity and vulgar content on his show India's Got Latent.

What is the India's Got Latent controversy

Earlier this year in February, an FIR was filed against Apoorva Mukhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay, and others associated with the India's Got Latent show. The FIR was based on allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show.

Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia have already approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record their statements in connection with the matter. The Maharashtra cyber police have reportedly summoned more than 30 people for questioning after registering an FIR against them. However, the police have not yet recorded the statement of Samay, who hosted the India's Got Latent show. Samay has been the US ever since the controversy broke out and has asked for time to appear for questioning.

The show came under scrutiny after Ranveer made offensive remarks on the show. During an appearance on India's Got Latent show, the podcaster asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex or join in once and stop it forever?" The video soon went viral on the internet, with social media users slamming him for his remarks.

Following public outrage, multiple police complaints were filed against Allahbadia and other people associated with the show in both Mumbai and Guwahati. The cyber cell and the Mumbai police are conducting separate investigations in connection with Allahbadia's remarks on Reina's YouTube show India's Got Latent.

An Assam Police team also visited Mumbai last month in connection with the investigation and met the Maharashtra cyber cell officials.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s post

Earlier, Ranveer issued a statement expressing his fear over being subjected to violence as people have barged in his mother's clinic.

He took to his Instagram, and shared a note in which he wrote, “My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about my parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry. I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients”.

However, he expressed his faith in India's judicial system and said that he would put up a fight and won't bow down in front of people who are threatening him.

He further mentioned, “I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India”, he added.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina is currently out of India, and so far not appeared for questioning.

(With agency inputs)