Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs her first international project with Downton Abbey's director

Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her international film debut with the upcoming film, ‘Arrangements of Love.’



Prabhu will work with BAFTA-winning director Philip John of ‘Downton Abbey’ fame. In the film, she will essay the role of a Tamil bisexual woman, who runs a detective agency.

The big news was shared by the ‘Family Man 2’ actress on her social media. Making an announcement, Samantha posted a picture with the director and thanked them for choosing her, ''A whole new world♥️. I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave. 12 years later,and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness. I guess it’s not everyday you get to audition for a BAFTA award winning , critically acclaimed, director of your most favourite series ‘Downton Abbey’ ♥️ Jumping for joy that you picked me sir 🤗 #PhilipJohn .. Thankyou @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunity.. cant wait to start this exciting journey !!''

The film is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose 2019 movie 'Oh! Baby,' the Telugu-language adaptation of the 2014 Korean film 'Miss Granny,' was a commercial success. The movie also starred Samantha.

‘Arrangements of Love' is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari. It follows the story of a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland.



“A whole new world opens up for me today as I start my journey with ‘Arrangements of Love,’ which has such an endearing and personal story,” Samantha told Variety.



“I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of ‘Downton Abbey.’ I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with ‘Oh! Baby’. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set.”