'83' teaser out! Captures the defining moment from the historic World Cup match

It is finally here! After a long wait, the first teaser of much-awaited sports drama '83' was unveiled on Friday. The film, which narrates India's historic win in the 1983 cricket world cup is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The teaser opens up in a cricket stadium, with a match getting into a big turning point.

The trailer of the film is going to release on 30th November. '83' is all set to hit the theatres on 24th December.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83' stars Ranveer Singh as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Watch the teaser here:





Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.



A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, '83' is slated for December 24 2021 release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will also be available in 3d format.



Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film.