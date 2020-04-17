Sam Smith, Demi Lovato's single 'I'm Ready' out, watch video

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have come together for their single, ‘I’m Ready’.

Released on Thursday, the pop vocal powerhouses can be heard declaring, "I'm ready for someone to love me.”

In the video released for the single, they can be seen conquering a number of Olympian events, including wrestling, diving, synchronized swimming and more. The two meet up in an emotive medal ceremony, as a gospel choir belts the chorus once more.

‘I’m Ready’ is the first single off Sam Smith’s third studio album.

It is due out later this year.

Watch the video below: