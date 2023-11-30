Sam Bahadur Vs Animal: Who will conquer the top spot at the box office ?

2023 is the year of big box office clashes. In Hollywood, we saw Barbie vs Oppenheimer, and in Bollywood, we had OMG 2 vs Gadar 2. And now we have another big clash coming, which is between Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. The next is between Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar slated for year-end.

Animal and Sam Bahadur are among the most anticipated movies of the year. And they have created immense buzz among moviegoers. But as per the early projections, Sandeep Vanga Reddy's directorial is set to give tough competition to Meghna Gulzar's biopic drama.

Ranbir's film has been predicted to earn more value, and some predictions are showing that the movie is going to be the actor's career-best opening. However, we can't underestimate Meghna's film, which has its target audience.

If the audience is excited to watch Ranbir in a violent avatar, then one thing that we can't ignore is Vicky Kaushal and how people have loved him in patriotic films. His Raazi, Uri, and Sardar Udham have been loved by the audience.

Animal vs Sam Bahadur: Advance bookings

The advance booking of Animal started on November 25 and has received an outstanding response from the audience. As per Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, Animal has so far sold 3,15,000 tickets.



Adarsh wrote on X, ''#Xclusiv… #Animal ONE DAY TO GO… LET’S SEE WHERE THE FINAL ADVANCES LAND… Advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: [Friday] Day 1 tickets sold…⭐️ #PVRInox: 2,48,000⭐️ #Cinepolis: 67,000⭐️ Total: 3,15,000 tickets sold. #AnimalTheFilm.''

As per early reports, the violent drama has earned Rs 22.41 crore (Rs 224.1 million) at the box office, going by the bookings. Meanwhile, looking at Sam Bahadur's advance booking numbers, Kaushal's film has sold more than 25, 000 tickets by Thursday.

As per Sacnilk, the movie is expected to cross Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) advance gross for the opening day in India.

Animal's craze

The gangster drama is set to open with a bang at the box office on domestic and worldwide box office. Sandeep, who is known for his films like Arjun Reddy and its Hindi version Kabir Singh, is expected to get an extraordinary response from the audience.

As per Sachnilk, the movie is competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which opened with a whopping Rs 68 crores (Rs 680 million) in January and is set to open with 100+ crores (Rs 1 billion) gross at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, the domestic opening is expected to earn Rs 65+ crore (Rs 650 million).

More about Animal

Helmed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie stars Ranbir in the violent role of Arjun Singh. This is the first time the audience is going to see Ranbir, who is known for playing soft roles, donning a rough look.

Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the movie.



It also stars Anil Kapoor as Ranbir's father Balbil, and Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali.

Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Tripti Dimri are playing pivotal roles in the movie.

The Censor board has given the film an Adults Only (A) certificate. The runtime of the movie is three hours and 23 minutes.

More about Sam Bahadur

In Meghna's directorial, Vicky is playing the lead role of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

Set around the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, the movie revolves around the inspiring story of Sam and his love and dedication for his motherland, India.