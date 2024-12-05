New Delhi, India

Bollywood's biggest stars were in attendance at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai for the oath-taking ceremony of Maharashtra's new Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (Dec 5) afternoon. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh – Bollywood stars and sports stars like Sachin Tendulkar occupied front-row seats as Fadnavis was sworn in.

A live video feed from the event captured Salman and Shah Rukh in dark, formal suits, sharing a warm hug as they met each other before the ceremony began. Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani was also with him.

#WATCH | Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar depart from Azad Maidan after the conclusion of the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/701ZY2ljjj — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024 ×

Also present for the event was Ranveer Singh who was seen exchanging pleasantries with, Ranbir Kapoor. Actress Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were also present at the event. Singer Udit Narayan and actor Vicky Kaushal were also seen at the ceremony.

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor at the Maharashtra CM Oath Ceremony #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/NpoWtnFoGr — Ranveer Movie FC (@RanveermovieFC) December 5, 2024 ×

Such a warm moment between Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh Ranbir's gesture is truly heartwarming ? #ShahRukhKhan? pic.twitter.com/TXQESAFbtn — Shanita (@Neeta11shahrukh) December 5, 2024 ×

#WATCH | Mumbai | "Bahut, bahut badhai," says Actor Vicky Kaushal on swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM. pic.twitter.com/izEhiXAMNz — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024 ×

On Thursday morning, Maharashtra CM designate Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple and Shree Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena leader Ekanth Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar were also sworn in as the deputy chief ministers. The oaths were administered by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and JP Nadda, and several chief ministers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also took part in the ceremony.