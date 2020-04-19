Salman Khan's coronavirus-themed song 'Pyaar Karona' to be out tomorrow!

Megastar Salman Khan on Sunday announced that he is releasing a coronavirus-themed song 'Pyaar Karona'.

The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram to make the announcement and share a teaser of the song.

In the teaser, Khan is seen greeting everyone with the gestures of namaskar firstly and then with a salaam. As the teaser starts, music plays in the background with Salman singing "Pyaar Karona, Etihaad karona ( spread love, stay united)".

"So I`m posting from my handle to let you know that tomorrow on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It`s ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow," Khan tweeted.



The song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and lyrics have been penned by Salman and Hussain Dalal.



The coronavirus themed song will be released on the superstar`s YouTube Channel tomorrow.