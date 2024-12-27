

It's Bhaijaan's birthday! Salman Khan turned 59 today and the Bollywood superstar rang in his birthday with his family members and close ones. Several videos from his B'day celebration have gone viral across social media.

Marking his birthday, many of his friends from the showbiz world showred the star with heartfelt wishes. Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn are among the many other stars who have shared a special wish on Khan's 59th birthday.

To wish Khan a happy birthday, Ajay Devgn shared a picture with the actor on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Best birthday wishes from Singham to Chulbul."

Varun shared a picture of him with Khan from the set of his recent movie Baby John. Khan has made a special appearance as Agent Bhaijaan in the movie.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote in the caption, ''Baby john and Bhai jaan. Happy birthday to the youngest and naughtiest (sic)."

Dhawan's birthday wish comes two days after the release of his film which had been in the talks over Khan's cameo.

Famous host Maniesh Paul shared a happy picture of him hugging Salman along with a video. Sharing pictures with Khan, he wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday Bhaijaan @beingsalmankhan. Bas pyaar aise hi bana rahe! 🤗🤗🤗 Love you.”

Khan's bodyguard Shera also shared a sweet wish for him. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a photo of him posing with the Dabangg actor along with a caption, reading, “Mere MAALIK ka birthday hai 🥳 Love MAALIK ❤️ #maalik #happybirthday #birthday #blessed #shera.”

Salman Khan's birthday bash

The entire Khan family along with some special guests gathered at a bash hosted by Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma. The party was for Salman and his niece Ayat, who was also born on Dec 27.

Salman's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail along with actor Bobby Deol, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, late Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique attended the intimate bash.

Singer and music composer Sajid Khan shared a video of Khan and Ayat cutting the cake. Sharing the clip, he wrote, '''Happy birthday bade bhai @beingsalmankhan n our little angel Aayat 🎂blessings all the way ♥️.''



Salman Khan's Sikander teaser postponed

Marking Khan's birthday, the makers of Sikander were set to release the teaser for the upcoming movie today. However, due to the death of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the makers decided to postpone the release. Now the teaser will be released on Dec 28.

The movie will be released on Eid 2025.