It was a full house at the Khans as Salman Khan turned a year older on Thursday (Dec 27). The Bollywood superstar turned up for his 59th birthday bash in style.

Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a huge birthday celebration for Salman with the whole Khan clan in attendance along with Salman’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail. Arpita hosted a joint birthday for brother Salman and daughter Ayat.

Who all attended Salman Khan's birthday party?

Others who made it to the party were Arbaaz’s wife Sshura Khan, Bobby Deol, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh with their sons Riaan and Rahyl. Late Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique was among the close friends invited to the intimate bash.

We looked closely at everything that happened at the party as Arpita shared intimate snaps on her Instagram.

Salman Khan arrived at the party in his blue Range Rover. He kept it casual in a black t-shirt and a jacket for the night.

Also at the party were Salman’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri, Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh’s son Nirvan Khan, and Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also joined the bash.

Iulia looked stunning as she wore a black and gold gown for the party. Sharing some pictures from the party, Iulia posed with singer Amrita Kak in one. Iulia also shared a fan-made video on Salman and wrote, “Happy birthday.”