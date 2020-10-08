Salma Hayek's post on Goddess Lakshmi wins fans from India

Salma Hayek's post on Goddess Lakshmi - Hollywood actress Salma Hayek stunned her fans today as she shared an Instagram post of Hindu Goddess Lakshmi with an interesting caption.

The actress shared an image of the deity and wrote that the photo of the Goddess makes her feel “joyful”. She wrote, "When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Maya(literally meaning 'illusion' or 'magic'), joy and prosperity. Somehow, her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty."

See the post here: Salma Hayek's post on Goddess Lakshmi

Reacting to Salma Hayek's post, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu commented, "Amazing."

Other Hollywood colleagues of Hayek’s also commented on the pos including Julia Roberts, Russell Brand and Miley Cyrus.