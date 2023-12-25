Salaar box office: Prabhas film crosses Rs 400 crore mark in three days

Prabhas' Salaar is getting an outstanding response at the box office. Released on Sep 22, the movie went on to cross Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) mark in just three days of its release in the domestic market.

Prashanth Neel's directorial is earning moolah at the box office and has emerged as the first choice of the audience. The action drama has given tough competition to other big releases, which are Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Marvel's Aquaman 2.

Released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, however, the majority of the movie earnings are coming from the Telugu language.

Salaar Box Office :

In the first three days of its release, the movie performed exceptionally well. So far, the movie has amassed Rs 240.94 crore (Rs 2.4 billion) in India, as per Sacnilk. Not only in the domestic market, but the magnum opus has gone on to earn big numbers overseas as well. On Monday (Dec 25), makers revealed the worldwide gross of the movie, i.e., Rs 402 crores (Rs 4 billion).

Upon its release, the movie, starring Rebel star Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles, has become one of the biggest openers of 2023, dethroning Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. 𝑩𝑶𝑿 𝑶𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑬 𝑲𝑨 𝑺𝑨𝑳𝑨𝑨𝑹 🔥#BlockbusterSalaar hits 𝟒𝟎𝟐 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 (worldwide) 𝐢𝐧 𝟑 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐬!#RecordBreakingSalaar #SalaarRulingBoxOffice#Salaar #SalaarCeaseFire #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @shrutihaasan @VKiragandur @hombalefilms… pic.twitter.com/C8rFGeSs86 — Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) December 25, 2023 × As per Sacnilk, Salaar earned Rs 95 crore (Rs 950 million) in India net on its first day for all languages.

Released on the big Christmas week, a public holiday, the movie's collection is going to soar this week.

About Salaar

After taking the world by storm with his KGF universe, director Neel has introduced us to the world of Khansaar, the fictional town where the whole movie Salaar is set in. The film has two parts, the second part is titled Shouryaanga Parvam.

Set in a fictional place called Khansaar, the movie is the story of two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Varadharaja Mannaar (Prithviraj), the two inseparable friends who turn out to be the biggest enemies of each other. The first part of the movie primarily told the backstory and history of Khansaar. Meanwhile, the second part will focus on Deva (Prabhas) and Varadharaja Mannaar (Prithviraj), but will probably show them as enemies as they fight against the throne.

The movie also has Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, John Vijay, Ramachandra Raju, and Bobby Simha.

