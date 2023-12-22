Salaar: Part 1 Movie Review: This Prashanth Neel's film is nowhere near KGF

In recent years, we have seen a growing trend of films being released in instalments, particularly with the rise of pan-Indian cinema. This trend has been well-received by audiences, who eagerly await the next instalment of their favourite movies. In 2015, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali left the entire country wondering why Kattapa killed Baahubali, a question that was finally answered in the second part of the movie released in 2016. In 2017, Prashanth Neel introduced the world to the KGF universe, which was filled with crime, action, drama and thrills. Six years down, Neel has released another thrilling chapter of KGF and has also created a new universe with Salaar, the first part of which is titled Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire. It is undeniable that the grand scale and high-packed action in South Indian films have made the entire audience step into the theatres again and again.

While some would call it a cinematic masterpiece or a phenomenon, the truth is that it is a very cliched, predictable, and repetitive action drama with the same feel that KGF fans are already well aware of.

The movie has Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the lead roles of this friend turning into a foe in an action drama.

What's Salaar all about?

The movie is the story of two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Varadharaja Mannaar (Prithviraj), who have grown up together in the fictional town of Khansaar and are inseparable. The movie starts with the fighting sequence where Varadharaja has been troubled by his stepbrother and Deva comes to his rescue.

Later, the makers give a glimpse of how Varadharaja gave up his biggest territory for Deva, giving us a hint of how deep their friendship is. The movie then fast forwards, and we are in 2017, where a group of dangerous-looking people are after a girl named Aadhya (Shruti Haasan), who is coming to India from America. The gang has something to do with her US-based father and plans to take revenge on him by killing Aadhya. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) × To save her life, a man keeps Aadhya under the guidance of Deva and his mother, who are living a low-key life in a small town near the Burma border and are the only ones who can save her from the deadly gang. As the story progresses, we learn that Deva and Varadha, who were once good friends, have become enemies. The story of their falling out and what happened between them makes up the rest of the story.

The film runs back and forth, with the first part setting up the plot. Most of the movie focuses on the history of Khansaar, including how it got its ruler, the territory he controls, and other important details. By the end of the film, you'll understand why Prithviraj called it much like Game of Thrones.

If the movie is directed by an acclaimed director like Neel, then there is no complaint when it comes to Bhuvan Gowda's cinematography, the grand scale of the movie's production design, stunning camera work, and writing. Although the movie's story might not be striking and may seem juvenile at some points, Neel's direction makes it stand out.

Compared to Neel's previous work, KGF, this movie is not as dark, but still high on brutal violence, bloodshed, and action, which is also a drawback at some point. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) × The first part of the movie felt kind of slow and took more than enough time to establish. The second half was rushed, making it tough to understand where the story was heading. Also, the introduction of so many new characters all at once interrupted the flow. Furthermore, there were unnecessary scenes that exaggerated the plot and made the film a bit boring. The intense tone added to the movie didn't match the overall vibe, and at one point, there was silly dialogue that didn't deliver any laughs. As the movie approaches its climax, however, it becomes engaging, leaving you eager for the second part.

Like all his other films, Prabhas was only good in action. And, in other parts, he's giving poker-faced expressions. Meanwhile, Prithviraj's performance as Varadharaja Mannar was impressive. The other stars of the movie, Shruti Haasan, John Vijay, Ramachandra Raju, Bobby Simha, and all the other supporting actors gave good performances for the limited screen time they had.