/Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 announces Air India as title sponsor; new season to premiere on THIS date

Zee TV UK has announced Air India as the title sponsor of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 for the upcoming season of the singing reality show. The new season premieres on September 19, 2026, and promises to return on a larger scale with a concert-inspired format.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa new season

The 2026 edition will feature 36 original episodes and 100 live musicians, along with a grand royal-inspired set. The judging panel comprises Shankar Mahadevan, Kumar Sanu, Javed Ali and Niti Mohan.

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For more than two decades, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has remained one of India's longest-running music reality shows and has played a role in introducing and nurturing singing talent.

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The series has also garnered a large global audience over the years and has become a staple of family entertainment for viewers everywhere.

Air India and Zee TV UK partnership

The partnership between Air India and Zee TV UK also highlights their connection with Indians living outside the country.

For Indians living overseas, the singing reality show has become more than just television entertainment. Through music, language and family viewing, the programme has helped generations stay connected to their roots while bringing Indian music and culture into homes across different countries.

Across the UK and Europe, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will continue to reach audiences through Zee's entertainment ecosystem, including Zee TV UK, Zee TV DE, Zee5 and digital platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, Rakuten TV and BT/EE. The channel's programming is also available across platforms including Sky and Virgin Media.

Zee TV UK's digital presence further extends the show's reach, with its platforms supported by a large South Asian online community.

The new season is also arriving during a key festive and travel period, covering celebrations such as Navratri, Dussehra, Karwa Chauth, Diwali, the wedding season, Christmas and New Year. The period traditionally sees families come together, reconnect and travel to spend time with loved ones.

The season is supported by partner brands including Vitabiotics, Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa, Pooja Sweets and Dairy Valley, Southall Travel, Bigen and Remitly.

Parul Goel, Territory Head Europe, Zee Entertainment UK, said, "We are delighted to welcome Air India as the Title Sponsor of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026.

India's biggest singing reality show and India's flagship global airline coming together is a natural and powerful partnership. For millions of Indians living outside India, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is a connection to home, culture and identity. With our biggest-ever season, a spectacular concert and exceptional talent, style format, a magnificent royalinspired set, and legendary judges, we believe Air India Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 will be a celebration of India and its global community like never before."

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