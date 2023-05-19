S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole cause of death revealed

A coroner's report has revealed the cause of death of English singer and actor Paul Cattermole, known for his role in band S Club 7. He died of natural causes. The Dorset Coroner's Office spokesperson informed the BBC that no inquest would be conducted due to the nature of his passing. Cattermole passed away at his Dorset, England home on April 6, shortly after the band announced plans for a reunion tour to commemorate their 25th anniversary. Cattermole was a founding member of S Club 7, which was a seven-member pop group that was created by music mogul Simon Fuller. He played guitar and sang backing vocals in the band, and also took on lead vocals on several of the group's tracks, including 'Don't Stop Movin'' and 'Reach.' His former bandmates at S Club 7 had confirmed the news of his demise through their social media handles.

The statement read, "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."