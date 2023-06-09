Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh to star in Mayday

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh are coming together for a feature from Apple and Skydance.

The feature is scripted by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The script was finished before the WGA strike. They will also produce and direct the feature. The duo previously helmed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. They have also previously worked together on action-comedy Game Night.

The Apple and and Skydance feature is described as an action-adventure film, but the logline is being kept under lock and key. Mayday will be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Reynolds, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau and Patrick Gooing will produce for Maximum Effort.

Ryan Reynolds is currently filming Deadpool 3. He previously teamed with Apple for the holiday film Spirited.

