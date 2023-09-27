Russell Brand appeals fans for financial support after YouTube monetisation cut

Russell Brand, the comedian known for his unique style and controversial viewpoints, has recently urged his followers to financially support him by subscribing to his channel on Rumble, a video platform favoured by right-wing streamers. This appeal comes shortly after the Metropolitan Police announced an investigation into allegations of sexual offences against Brand, dating back to the period between 2006 and 2013.

Brand has faced serious allegations, including rape, assault, and emotional abuse, following an investigation by The Times, Sunday Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches. The comedian vehemently denies these allegations, maintaining that all his relationships were consensual.

The repercussions of these allegations extended to Brand's online presence. YouTube, where he had 6.6 million subscribers, took action by demonetising his channel due to policy violations. Consequently, Brand could no longer generate revenue through advertising on his YouTube videos.

Russell Brand's appeal on Rumble

Turning to Rumble, Brand addressed his followers in a live stream titled 'ARE WE BEING SILENCED!? The Battle For Free Speech.' In this broadcast, he asked his audience to subscribe to his channel on Rumble, with an annual cost of $60. Brand expressed his awareness of government involvement in his situation, referencing a letter from Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of a parliamentary committee, inquiring about Rumble's stance on his advertising revenues.

Rumble, known for its less restrictive content policies and commitment to resisting censorship, rejected the idea of cutting off Brand's advertising revenues. Chris Pavlovski, Rumble's CEO, emphasised that such action would go against the company's values and mission. This decision underlines Rumble's dedication to the principles of free speech and opposition to cancel culture.

Brand's appeal on Rumble has sparked a broader discussion on free speech and censorship. In his live stream, he highlighted what he sees as a global media war against free speech, citing collaborations between big tech companies, governments, and legacy media. He expressed concerns about the silencing of independent media voices and alleged government influence in YouTube's actions against him.

Corporate boycotts

The allegations against Russell Brand have had consequences beyond his online presence. Several large companies, including Burger King, Asos, the Barbican, and HelloFresh, withdrew their advertisements from Rumble in response to the allegations. This reflects the impact of such controversies on brand partnerships and advertising decisions.

