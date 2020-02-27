Rose McGowan on Harvey Weinstein: Feel like he and I are strapped in this battle together until one of us is dead

Harvey Weinstein might have gotten convicted on charges of sexual assault and rape but actress Rose McGowan wants more. After the ruling was announced, Rose revealed that she feels locked in a battle with the disgraced media mogul and that it won’t end for her “probably not until he’s dead now.”

She elaborated, “I feel like he and I are strapped in this battle together until one of us is dead. That’s how it goes. I energetically, we’re like just locked. It’s a really disgusting feeling. I just would love to be able to be like other people and live my life. That would be really nice, you know?”

She then hailed the women who came forward with their #MeToo stories and said, “I'm proud of the brave women who testified, they have taken out a monster on earth. Thank you to the prosecutor & jury who said not one more. Thank you to the public for examining things more deeply. I can finally exhale.”

In 2017, Rose McGowan had accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her. She provided a detailed account in her 2018 book, ‘Brave’.

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actor Jessica Mann in 2013. Jurors acquitted Weinstein on the two top charges, predatory sexual assault, which carried a maximum life sentence.