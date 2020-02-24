Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape

A US court on Monday found ex-Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault and rape.

A New York jury convicted Weinstein, 67, of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, 34, in the case which triggered the #MeToo movement.

Mann had described Weinstein as a "Jekyll and Hyde" character and had said that she entered into an "extremely degrading" relationship with him and she was raped in 2013.

Haleyi had alleged that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in July 2006.

Weinstein now faces upto 25 years in prison. The former Hollywood mogul was however acquitted in the predatory sexual assault charge which carried a potential life sentence.

The twelve member jury found the producer guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree which was seen as a victory for the #MeToo movememnt which spread worldwide.

Over 80 women had accused the "Pulp Fiction" producer of sexual misconduct going back decades. Weinstein had maintained that all his sexual relationships were consensual.