Roman Polanski sparks outrage as his film gets nominated in French Oscars

Roman Polanski is back in the news after his film ‘An Officer and a Spy’, or ‘J'accuse in French’ recently found a place in the nominations list for the 45th César awards for French cinema, an equivalent of French Oscars.

Polanksi has received 12 nominations at the César awards.

The news has sparked outrage as Roman Polanski was convicted of statutory rape in 1977. He fled the US after his rape conviction in the 1970s. He has since faced other accusations of sexual assault.

After the outrage over his nomination, Alain Terzian, the head of the Césars, argued that the body "should not take moral positions" in giving awards.

However, Céline Piques, spokeswoman for French feminist organisation Osez le Féminisme (Dare to be Feminist) told French TV channel LCI: "I am shocked. The 400 cinema professionals who voted for this nomination have applauded Polanski with 12 nominations - 12 is also the number of women today who accuse Roman Polanski of rape. This is not the field of morality, this is the field of justice."

‘An Officer and a Spy’ is about the Dreyfus affair, a political scandal in France in the late 1800s which saw a French Jewish army officer wrongly convicted of spying. In September, the film won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.