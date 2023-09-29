Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger calls Lady Gaya a 'really great singer': Never heard her sing...

The Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, has teamed up with Lady Gaga for their latest single, "Sweet Sounds of Heaven." This track, described by Jagger as having a gospel flavour, is part of the upcoming Rolling Stones album, "Hackney Diamonds." The album also features Stevie Wonder on keys.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Jagger praised Lady Gaga's singing skills, noting her unique style on this particular song. He acknowledged her as a "really great singer" and noting that he had never heard her sing in quite the same style before, "at least not exactly."

The recording process for "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" was done live in the studio, creating a dynamic atmosphere that allowed for spontaneity and authenticity. Jagger mentioned Lady Gaga's initial moments in the studio, highlighting her gradual confidence as she felt her way through the song. After the initial recording, they fine-tuned the track in the overdub room, intensifying the performance through face-to-face collaboration and a touch of healthy competition.

This collaboration is not the first between Lady Gaga and The Rolling Stones. They previously shared the stage during The Rolling Stones' 50 & Counting tour in 2012.

"Hackney Diamonds," scheduled for release on October 20, marks The Rolling Stones' first album of original music in nearly two decades. Jagger has described the album as a mix of rock songs, including funk and love ballads, offering a diverse musical experience for fans.

Notably, this album is the first since the passing of the band's drummer, Charlie Watts, in 2021. Jagger recently revealed that Watts played on two tracks, making "Hackney Diamonds" a tribute to his enduring influence on the band's sound.

With "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" as a preview, fans eagerly await the release of "Hackney Diamonds" and the timeless rock 'n' roll that The Rolling Stones continue to deliver.

