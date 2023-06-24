Dharmendra’s candid photo with Alia Bhatt is all about love

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra continues to remain actively involved in the film industry. He will soon be seen in a significant role in a highly anticipated multi-starrer film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead, the Karan Johar directorial is set to release next month. Recently, Dharmendra delighted his fans by sharing a candid photo featuring him and Alia Bhatt. Alongside the photo, Dharmendra wrote a heartwarming caption, saying, "Friends, Loving Aliaa is showing me glimpses of my romantic past ….. ….. Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani." The photo captured a moment from the movie's shooting.



In the photo, Dharmendra looked fashionable in a brown jacket, while Alia appeared elegant in a green embroidered suit. Their smiles exude warmth and affection as Alia shows something to Dharmendra on a tablet, while he affectionately holds her face.



Fans were left captivated by the bond between Alia and Dharmendra. Expressing their admiration, many showered the picture with heart emojis. “Love you both so excited for the film,” wrote one user.



Others extended well wishes for Dharmendra's health. “Very beautiful pic papa ji love you with more love take care. Be happy healthy and strong,” another commented.





Dharmendra’s post on Karan Deol's wedding



The Deol family recently celebrated a joyous occasion. Dharmendra's grandson, Karan Deol, tied the knot with Drisha Acharya. Photos and videos capturing the wedding and reception have gone viral across various social media platforms, spreading joy among fans. Dharmendra expressed his gratitude to his followers with a special post.

Friends, great full to you all for your good wishes on Karan’s Marriage ceremony 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕🧿🙏 pic.twitter.com/hMEJEOuKQT — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 22, 2023 ×





Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani



Turning the spotlight back on the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it marks the return of director Karan Johar to the director's chair after seven years. Ever since its announcement, the film has generated considerable buzz. Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan will be making a comeback with this project after a long gap. Shabana Azmi, Ronit Roy, Shraddha Arya, and Arjun Bijlani are also set to appear in pivotal roles. The teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released a few days ago. The film promises to be an extravagant mix of emotions, drama, music and romance.



Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to release on July 28. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.