Robert Downey Jr remembers 'the snap' as 'Avengers: Endgame' clocks two years

Robert Downey Jr is having a moment with his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Tony Stark while getting nostalgic on the second release-anniversary of 'Avengers: Endgame'





As the popular superhero flick completed two years of its release, RDJ took a walk down memory lane and shared a behind the scene video on social media.



Taking it to Instagram, the 56-year-old shared a video from the movie where he is seen shooting for 'that snap scene' in the film.



Feeling nostalgic about his blockbuster movie, he wrote, "Cannot believe it`s been two years since Endgame... #LoveYouAll3000," in the caption.







Marvel Studio`s Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr. bid adieu to the superhero franchise in its 2019 film `Avengers: Endgame`. As his heroic persona managed to charm many throughout his eleven years of cinematic journey, the news of his exit from the further parts came as a bolt from the blue for his fans.



Many of his admirers also expressed how they will miss his character in the coming parts of the movie. A few days back a group of anonymous `Avengers` fans managed to put up a billboard in Los Angeles, asking Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life in their forthcoming seasons.



However, the efforts made by this group of fans seem to have not convinced Marvel Studios and Downey Jr. who had also made it clear from his part in his interviews that he is grateful for the opportunity Marvel gave him, as he is done playing Tony Stark.



Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the film is the direct sequel to `Avengers: Infinity War` (2018) and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).