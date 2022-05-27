Robert De Niro, Priyanka Chopra, JLo and others express grief over Ray Liotta’s demise

Hollywood actor Ray Liotta’s death has shocked one and all. The 67-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in Martin Scorsese’s film ‘Goodfellas’, passed away in his sleep on Thursday (May 26) at a hotel in the Dominican Republic. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Dangerous Water’.

Liotta’s publicist Jennifer Craig confirmed the news of the actor’s death. The producers of ‘Dangerous Waters’ spoke to The Hollywood Reported and gave an official statement. “We were deeply saddened to learn of Ray’s passing, it’s a tremendous loss and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, fiancé Jacy and daughter Karsen,” the makers said.

Upon hearing of Liotta’s untimely and shocking demise, several celebrities took to social media to pay condolences and remember the star.

Martin Scorsese gave a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which read, “He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor. Playing Henry Hill in Good Fellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot. He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early.”

Liotta’s ‘Goodfellas’ co-star Robert De Niro also reacted to his death and said, “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too way young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace.”

Meanwhile, Lorraine Bracco, who shared screen space with Liotta in the Martin Scorsese directorial, tweeted that she’s “utterly shattered”. She wrote, “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is ‘GoodFellas.’ Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, who played a pivotal part in ‘Shades of Blue’ alongside Liotta, wrote, “Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he so was kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella.”

Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he so was kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/IDbOBPNydY — jlo (@JLo) May 26, 2022

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to express grief on Friday. She shared a picture of Liotta with a heartbroken emoji.

The legendary actor impressed his fans with his roles in Field of Dreams (1989), Marriage Story (2019), No Sudden Move (2021) and The Many Saints of Newark (2021).