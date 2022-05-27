As 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' releases, here’s everything you need to know about the Jedi master

It's an exciting week for 'Star Wars' fans as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi is coming for a six-part series on OTT platform Disney+ Hostar. Reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, Ewan McGregor is set to headline the series along with Hayden Christensen as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The two are joined by Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

This new limited 'Star Wars' series comes years after the dramatic events of 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith', where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as an evil Sith Lord - Darth Vader. But how much do you know about Obi-Wan's life?



There's more to Obi-Wan Kenobi than you think. Reacquaint yourself — or learn something new — about the life of the venerable Jedi Master before he takes centre stage in the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' limited series.

Training under Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn

Born on the planet Stewjon, the Force-sensitive youngling Obi-Wan Kenobi was quickly inducted into the Jedi Order for training and was made a Padawan under Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn. During 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace', Obi-Wan accompanied his Master to search for someone who could bring peace to the Force on Naboo as the Sith Lord returned to stake claim to the force. It was here that they found Anakin Skywalker. However, Obi-Wan was separated from his Master and was forced to watch in horror as the Sith Lord impaled Qui-Gon.

Becoming Anakin Skywalker’s master

Obi-Wan and Anakin were tasked with protecting Padmé Amidala (a senator) from assassination during the events of 'Star War: Attack of the Clones'. However, Anakin Skywalker shares a forbidden romance with Padmé Amidala. At the same time, Obi-wan Kenobi investigates an assassination attempt on the Senator and discovers a secret clone army crafted for the Jedi.

Anakin's betrayal

Three years into the Clone Wars, the Jedi rescue Chancellor Palpatine from Count Dooku. As Obi-wan pursued a new threat in 'Star Wars: Revenge of The Sith', Anakin acted as a double agent between the Jedi Council and Palpatine and was lured into a sinister plan to rule the galaxy.

In 2022, Obi-Wan Kenobi returns to embark on a crucial mission. The new limited series, directed by Deborah Chow, explores how Obi-Wan went from warrior hero in the prequels to the Zen Jedi Master seen in the original trilogy with an atmospheric, gritty, and emotional character-based story.



'Obi-Wan Kenobi' releases on Disney+ Hotstar on May 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.