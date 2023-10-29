Robbie Williams says he lost 25 pounds by taking 'something like Ozempic'

British singer-songwriter Robbie Williams has candidly revealed that he has lost over 25 pounds with the help of a controversial medication. In a recent interview, the 49-year-old artist disclosed that he credits a drug, similar to Ozempic, for his significant weight loss.

"Babe, I’m on Ozempic. Well, something like Ozempic," he confessed in an interview with the Times. "It's like a Christmas miracle."

Williams humorously explained that the medication is not only aiding his physical transformation but is also providing much-needed mental support.

"And I need it, medically. I’ve been diagnosed with type 2 self-loathing," he quipped. "It’s shockingly catastrophic to my mental health to be bigger. My inner voice talks to me like Katie Hopkins talks about fat people. It’s maddening.”

This newfound focus on his health includes dietary changes alongside the medication. Williams' journey towards well-being aligns with the release of a new Netflix docuseries premiering on November 8. The series delves into his life and career, shedding light on his struggles with mental health and addiction.

As a former member of the group Take That, Williams revealed that revisiting the turbulent moments of his past was a challenging experience. He described it as akin to watching a slow-motion crash that he was a part of. The docu-series showcases Williams reacting to and reflecting on the tumultuous events in his life.

Williams expressed, "When they asked me to make the documentary, I came up with a jingle for it. ‘Trauma watch!/ Trauma watch!/ Have a trauma watch!/ I was in Take That then I left Take That/ Then I did drugs and I got real fat.' "

The artist went on to enumerate the various diagnoses he has received over the years. “Dyspraxia, dyslexia, ADHD, neurodiversity, body dysmorphia, hypervigilance… There’s a new one that I acquired recently: HSP. Highly sensitive person. Post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD]," he explained. "And, obviously, I have an addictive personality… I am collecting them all, like Scout badges.”

Robbie Williams has long been open about his mental health journey, dating back to 2004 when he publicly disclosed his use of antidepressants. Despite the challenges he faced, he humorously noted, "There was a line I wanted to have in the documentary, which we had to lose in the end. 'I moaned, so Lewis Capaldi could wail!' "

Williams, who is married to Ayda Field and is a father of four, believes that mental health challenges are inherent in the creative process. He commented, "And if they don’t have them at the beginning, they do by the end. No one gets a free pass in the extreme fame game. No one comes out the other side well adjusted and happy and mentally well. Name me one."

