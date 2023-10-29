Thanks for all the laughs: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau mourns “school” buddy Matthew Perry's death

Very few people know that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and actor Matthew Perry were ''school buddies.'' Perry, who was globally recognised for playing the role of Chandler Bing on the 90s sitcom, passed away on Saturday, (Oct 28).



Soon after the tragic news of Perry's death was confirmed, Perry's schoolmate and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a heartwrenching tribute to the late actor.



Calling Perry's death "shocking and saddening,'' Trudeau recalled the schoolyard games that they both used to play.

Matthew Perry (1969-2023): The tragic life of a man who made everyone laugh out loud



Honouring the late actor, Justin wrote on X, “I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed.'' Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023 × Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, Perry's mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, was a press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (Father of Justin Trudeau). Both Justin and Perry went to the same school, and the Friends star was senior to him.