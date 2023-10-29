Thanks for all the laughs: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau mourns “school” buddy Matthew Perry's death
Very few people know that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and actor Matthew Perry were ''school buddies.'' Perry, who was globally recognised for playing the role of Chandler Bing on the 90s sitcom, passed away on Saturday, (Oct 28).
Soon after the tragic news of Perry's death was confirmed, Perry's schoolmate and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a heartwrenching tribute to the late actor.
Calling Perry's death "shocking and saddening,'' Trudeau recalled the schoolyard games that they both used to play.
Honouring the late actor, Justin wrote on X, “I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed.''
Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023
Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, Perry's mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, was a press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (Father of Justin Trudeau). Both Justin and Perry went to the same school, and the Friends star was senior to him.
While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show, the actor revealed that he and his friend used to beat up Justin. Perry said, “We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy,” Perry said before adding, “I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up. … I’m not bragging about this. This is terrible. I was a stupid kid. I didn’t want to beat him up.”
Perry shared, “I think I was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights in becoming the Prime Minister. I think he said, ‘I’m
going to rise above this and become Prime Minister.'”
Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home. According to an initial investigation, the actor reportedly died of drowning inside a hot tub. No foul play has been reported.