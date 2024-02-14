Robbers return director Manikandan's National Award medals, leave an apology note

Look who had a change of heart! In an unexpected move by robbers who stole the National Award medal of director Manikandan, they returned the medal with an apology note.

Robbers apologise for stealing National Film Award medals

"Forgive, your toil is for you”, wrote the robbers in their apology note as they dropped the medal back after police started searching for them. The thieves had stolen from Manikandan’s house in Usilampatti of Madurai district. The director currently lives in Chennai while the house that was robbed is maintained by his employees.

On February 8 when the employees went to his home to feed the dogs, they found that the lock was broken. They alerted the director who later found out that his National Film Award medal that he received for his film Kadaisi Vivasayi, was missing. Along with the medal, five sovereign gold jewels and cash of one lakh were looted from the house.

The Usilampatti town police registered a case and initiated an inquiry. When the news of theft became viral online, the robbers returned the looted medal in a bag, placing it at the entrance gate of Manikandan's house in Usilampatti. Accompanying the returned item was the apology note written in Tamil.

The police are still on a lookout for the robbers since the cash and gold is accounted for even though the medal has been returned.

Manikandan and his National Film Awards

Manikandan is known for his work in films like Kaaka Muttai, Kuttrame Thandanai, Aandavan Kattalai. He made his feature film debut as a filmmaker with the critically-acclaimed Kaaka Muttai. The film won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film.