Rob Lowe reflects on his past battle with alcoholism and his 30 years sobriety

Actor Rob Lowe is reflecting back at his journey of sobriety.



During a new interview, the 56-year-old actor opened up about being sober for over 30 years, after he first began drinking at a very young age.

'The thing that really blows my mind is, I look back at that 18-year-old in The Outsiders, and realize my kids are way way way way older than that and I would be worried putting them, now, in that position,' Rob said.



Rob decided to leave the habit at the age of 26 and now admits he “barely” recognizes his pre-sober self. “It is legitimately another lifetime,” Rob shared. “I’ve been sober way longer than half my life.”

Further, by talking about getting fame at a very young age and admits that there is a very dangerous side to fame. “You either come out on the other side of it way, way, way better or way, way, way worse,” Rob said.



Previously, in his book, 'Stories I Only Tell My Friends', he revealed how the actors back then were always provided with beers despite being under 21,



In 2020, Rob, whose Hollywood career took off after the 'The Outsiders' celebrated 30 years of sobriety. The actor and director, took to Instagram to mark the milestone and encourage others struggling with alcoholism and drug abuse.

''30 years ago today, I found a sober life of true happiness and fulfilment. I am filled with gratitude on this anniversary. From a treatment centre in Arizona to a bomb shelter in Israel, I have come to know many extraordinary people, and the fellowship of recovery has changed my life and given me gifts beyond my selfish imaginings. If you or someone you love is struggling with any kind of addiction, there is hope! Love to you all'', he wrote.