New Delhi

In shocking news from Mexico, an actress died tragically after consuming Amazonian frog venom as part of a cleansing ritual at a spiritual retreat. Soon after taking the venom to cleanse her body and mind, the actress experienced severe diarrhoea. She was rushed to the hospital after she started experiencing signs of distress but she died soon after.

The 33-year-old actress Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez had taken part in the traditional South American Kambo ritual that involves drinking water, getting burns on the body, and ingesting frog venom to cleanse the body of toxins, reported the Mirror.

As tough as it sounds, the ritual is known to have deadly consequences.

What is the Kambo ritual that led to the actress's death?

The participants in the ritual are made to drink more than a litre of water. Small burns are then given on their skin, following which frog mucus is applied to the wounds.

The mucus contains venom. According to experts who do this, the mucus is supposed to increase blood pressure and induce vomiting. In the actress’s case, the vomiting became intense and her body couldn’t cope. It also causes diarrhoea in some cases. Other symptoms involve fainting, dizziness, swollen lips and face.

Usually, the symptoms last for nearly half an hour. However, extended exposure of the venom to the bloodstream can cause seizures and also death.

As for the Mexican actress, as soon as she began the ritual, she started throwing up and eventually suffered from severe diarrhoea. These symptoms are generally considered the body’s "healing" reactions during the cleansing process.

Initially, she refused help but gave in when her friend visited her.

According to the publication, a shaman at the retreat told her she couldn’t leave. However, after her condition worsened, the person fled. Reportedly, police are now searching for the shaman.