New Delhi

Salman Khan’s fandom is so real! In a curious case of rejection, a man who claims to be Salman Khan’s big fan got angry when he was not allowed to meet the star while he was shooting for a project. Eager to meet Salman, the man got in a physical fight with Salman Khan’s security and name dropped “Lawrence Bishnoi” thinking it was cool to do so.

As per the Mumbai police, Salman Khan was shooting a film in Dadar West when a fan wanted to watch the shoot. Salman’s security personnel moved him aside and a fight broke out between them. In anger, the man took the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. Soon after, Salman’s security called the police and handed him over to the authorities for his misbehaviour.

The man is a resident of Mumbai.

Lawerence Bishnoi and gang have threatened Salman Khan on numerous occasions

Salman or his security staff don’t take these threats lightly since it's not the first time when someone has claimed to be a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and wanted to kill the actor. Earlier on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore. The Mumbai Police registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message.

Earlier on October 21, the Mumbai police received an apology from the same sender who threatened Salman Khan on October 18, stating that the message was "sent by mistake."

The initial threat message was sent to the number of Mumbai Traffic Police's control room on October 18.

Previously Salman Khan has received threats from the gang. All this while Lawrence Bishnoi himself is in jail in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati prison in cases including attempted murder and extortion. Some members of his gang opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April.

There was another case in which the Mumbai police found out a plot to kill Salman while he was on his way to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.