/Riteish Deshmukh reveals actors did not charge a penny for Raja Shivaji: 'Everyone has worked for free'

Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji has made a loud impact ever since it landed on the big screens on May 1. Featuring a star-heavy lineup, the film that pays an ode to one of India’s greatest warrior kings Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is creating a rampage at the box office by making an excellent collection of Rs.33 crore in three days. As the spectacle continues to win hearts, Riteish Deshmukh revealed that all actors worked for free of cost for Raja Shivaji, emphasising “everyone has worked free for Maharaj”.

“This Marathi film has got the most screens in Maharashtra. We have read all the books, the history of Maharaj is not something that can be contained in one film. It was our job to show this film without compromising on history. Salman Khan is my brother, he was in both my films. I was working on writing the film for three and a half years. All the big actors have worked for free in this film, everyone has worked for free for Maharaj,” revealed Deshmukh.

“We have aired this film in Hindi and Marathi. Summer holidays are starting, this is a good opportunity for the entire family and young children to get information about Maharaj from this film,” the actor said.

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In Raja Shivaji, Salman Khan makes a guest appearance as Shivaji Maharaj's bodyguard, Jiva Mahale. Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of Chhatrapati’s elder brother Sambhaji Shahji Bhosale, while Sanjay Dutt plays the character of Afzal Khan.

The film brings together a formidable ensemble cast from Hindi and Marathi cinema, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh, alongside Riteish Deshmukh, who leads the film both on and off screen.

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh. Raja Shivaji, a historical epic based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been released in cinemas worldwide on 1 May 2026 in Marathi and Hindi, bringing to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

Raja Shivaji review

Deshmukh tells the story of Shivaji in a glorified light, focusing on one of the most defining episodes of his life. The film’s presentation is larger than life, with all attention centred on Shivaji’s character. Divided into chapters, much like Dhurandhar was, the first part feels stretched, with over-the-top moments, dialogues and fight sequences that take too long to establish the characters.