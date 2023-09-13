Rima Das' next Tora's Husband to release in India on this date

After premiering at Toronto International Film Festival, National Award-winning filmmaker, Rima Das’ next Assamese feature, Tora's Husband to have a theatrical release in India and Australia on 22nd September 2023. The film is releasing across 40 cinemas in Assam and metro cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Das is known for internationally acclaimed films, Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Sing, which also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Her latest feature Tora’s Husband premiered in the Platform section of TIFF 2022, followed by an Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival and an Indian Premiere at Kolkata International Film Festival.

Tora’s Husband is a reflection of relations, friendships, humanity, love, understanding and responsibilities, that is personal to the characters and also show a mirror to society.

Tora's Husband features a real-life couple, Rima's brother Abhijit Das and sister-in-law Tarali Kalita Das in the lead roles. It is a story of a loving father and a kind neighbour, who struggles to keep his small-town business afloat while his relationships deteriorate, amidst loss and lockdowns. Shot during the lockdown, the film depicts life in a small town during the pandemic.

The director-producer made the film independently, with a small crew. Sharing her journey, Rima says, "I'm thrilled to share that on September 22nd, we're releasing Tora's Husband, a project that's close to our hearts. We've poured our passion into creating something special, and we can't wait for you to experience it. Your support means the world to us, so we're inviting you to join us on this journey.”

About Tora's Husband

Loss and lockdown, life and death – like everywhere around the world, a small-town businessman in Assam is grappling with uncertainty and restlessness. With a worldview unlike those living around him, he strives to be a better version of himself and expects the same from those around him. He sometimes gets aggressive and sometimes reasons with love and patience. But his expectations are crushed time and again. Juggling with his underperforming business and strained personal relationships, he tries to find motivation to keep going.

