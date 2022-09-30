Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share stunning photos from their wedding festivities

Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal's pre-wedding festivities have officially begun in Delhi, the capital city of India, and the couple is making sure to share every little detail of their wedding with their fans. A day after sharing a voice note dedicated to all their millions of fans, the first photo of the couple together from their first wedding function is out now.



As the wedding festivities kicked off today, the bride-to-be Richa was quick to share some adorable pictures of them together on her Instagram account.



In the caption, she wrote: "#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak."



Fazal shared the same photo by tweaking a caption, 'RiAli. Tumko bhi'.

In the picture, Richa is looking absolutely gorgeous in a pink heavy embroidered lehenga from designer Rahul Mishra. Meanwhile, Fazal was looking smart in a cream sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

On Thursday, the couple released a gratitude message on their wedding.

As per reports, the couple will tie the knot in the first week of October, the date has not been announced yet but sources suggest that the wedding is on the 4th of October.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Richa and Ali shared a voice note thanking all their millions of fans, followers and friends for their kind wishes.



In the voice message, the soon-to-be-married couple says, ''Two years ago we formalized our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other''

''And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way,'' the couple says in the clip.

The couple who met on the set of 'Fukrey' in 2013 has been dating for years now. The couple made their relationship official two years ago and were planning to marry at the same time, but due to covid-19 pandemic, they had to postpone their wedding a few times in the past.