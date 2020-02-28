Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to marry in April; apply for marriage registration

Bollywood star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are getting married! The couple who have been in a relationship since 2015 is all set to marry in the last week of April.



According to the actors` spokesperson, the two have applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.



"Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it`s a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated," the spokesperson said.

Richa and Ali, who worked together in 'Fukrey', have been dating for over four years. They had initially kept their relationship under wraps and made it public during the red carpet premiere of 'Victoria and Abdul' in 2017.

According to reports, Fazal proposed Chadha during their recent trip to the Maldives.

Richa who was last seen in 'Panga' will next be seen the Shakeela biopic while Ali Fazal just wrapped up shoot for Hollywood film 'Death On The Nile'.