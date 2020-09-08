Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput death case

After three days of interrogation, the Narcotics Crime Bureau arrested Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring and consumption of drugs.

Last week, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda too were arrested for possession and selling of drugs.



Rhea is one of the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Central Bureau of Investigation is still probing the case.



According to reports, Rhea will be taken for a medical test later today and will be produced in front of court on Thursday.

More details awaited.