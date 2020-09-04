Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda arrested by Narcotics Bureau

In an update on drug case being explored in relation with suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda.

Both Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda have been arrested under the NDPS Act. It is being reported that Showik will presented before the court tomorrow.

The team had conducted extensive searches at Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda's residences in Mumbai. The NCB had reportedly seized their mobile phones, laptops and some other documents.

The NCB started investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case after the CBI ruled out murder.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat here on June 14. As the scope of the probe keeps increasing every day since the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the NCB joined in -- the drug angle has thrown up a number of leads.