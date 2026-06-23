/Revisiting Theri: Vijay-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film that still resonates years later

Some films do more than entertain; they stay with us long after the credits roll. Whether it is the emotional depth, memorable performances, or powerful storytelling, certain films leave a lasting impression. Theri is one such film for me. Released in 2016, the Atlee directorial stars Vijay in what I consider one of the finest performances of his career. Years later, whenever Joseph Kuruvilla appears on screen and G.V. Prakash Kumar's background score kicks in, it still gives me goosebumps. While Vijay has delivered several iconic performances over the years, there is something about Theri that continues to resonate with me every time I revisit it.

Unforgettable moments and dialogues of Theri

What makes Theri memorable is its ability to balance action with emotion. The film is filled with moments that continue to resonate years after its release, thanks to its memorable characters and heartfelt storytelling.

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One of the film's greatest strengths is the bond between Joseph Kuruvilla and his daughter, Nivi. From Joseph affectionately calling her ‘Baby’ to the playful yet meaningful conversations they share, their relationship forms the emotional heart of the story. Their chemistry feels genuine, making audiences emotionally invested in their journey.

Among the most powerful moments is when Nivi's life is threatened. In an instant, the soft-spoken bakery owner transforms back into the fearless DCP Vijay Kumar. The scene perfectly captures the lengths a father will go to protect his child and serves as a reminder that beneath Joseph's calm exterior lies a man carrying immense grief and responsibility.

The film is also packed with memorable dialogues. One standout moment comes when Joseph's mother jokingly asks him for a lift. His response reflects his unwavering sense of duty: "I'm a DCP, not an Uber-Ola driver. Before I am your son, I am the son of Mother India." Another emotionally charged scene arrives when Joseph reflects on his daughter choosing compassion despite learning painful truths about her family's past. It becomes a defining moment about parenting, values, and humanity.

The film also delivers a powerful social message through Vijay's character. He argues that society's failure to raise boys with respect and responsibility contributes to crimes against women. Even years later, the dialogue remains relevant and thought-provoking.

Vijay's performance in Theri

What makes Theri special is Vijay's ability to portray two vastly different sides of the same character with remarkable ease. As Joseph Kuruvilla, he is warm, gentle, and deeply devoted to his daughter. He runs a bakery, lives a simple life, and finds happiness in the smallest moments with Nivi. Despite experiencing unimaginable loss, Joseph's warmth never fades whenever he is around his daughter. It is this vulnerability that makes the character feel so human.

As DCP Vijay Kumar, however, the transformation is electrifying. The moment he re-emerges, the atmosphere changes instantly. His commanding presence, intense expressions, and unwavering pursuit of justice create some of the film's most thrilling moments.

Vijay effortlessly balances action, emotion, humour, and heartbreak throughout the film. His performance gives Theri a warmth that extends beyond its commercial elements and ensures that audiences remain invested in Joseph's journey from beginning to end.

Why does every rewatch of Theri feel different and still resonates years later?

One of Theri's greatest strengths is its rewatch value. During the first viewing, audiences are often focused on the action sequences, twists, and dramatic revelations. However, with each revisit, the emotional layers become more apparent. Because the story's outcome is already known, viewers begin to notice the smaller details—the quiet moments between Joseph and Nivi, the pain hidden behind Joseph's smile, and the sacrifices he makes to protect those he loves.

Every rewatch brings a new perspective and a deeper appreciation for Joseph's gentle yet fiercely protective nature. Beyond the father-daughter relationship, Theri also taps into public frustration with corruption and failures within the justice system. Through Vijay's character, the film delivers a sense of justice that many viewers wish they could see in the real world. Watching him stand up against powerful and corrupt individuals creates a sense of satisfaction that continues to resonate with audiences.

That is why Theri remains so beloved years after its release. It is not just a mass entertainer filled with action, memorable dialogues, and larger-than-life moments. At its heart is a story about family, love, sacrifice, and justice. Every revisit offers something new to appreciate. And for me, that is what makes Theri more than just another Vijay film; it is a film that continues to leave a lasting impact years later.

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