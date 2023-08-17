Renowned British broadcaster, talk show host Sir Michael Parkinson passes away at 88

Renowned broadcaster and talkshow host, Sir Michael Parkinson, has passed away at the age of 88. He was widely recognised for his iconic self-titled talkshow that aired from 1971 to 2007, where he engaged with over 2,000 celebrities through his distinctive interviewing style. A statement issued by his family conveyed that Sir Michael Parkinson peacefully departed after a brief illness at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. The family kindly requested privacy during this period of mourning. Parkinson's professional career began in print journalism, starting with local papers near his birthplace in Barnsley. He later transitioned to prominent roles, working as a feature writer at the Manchester Guardian and subsequently at the Daily Express in London.

Following his service in the military, including a role as a press liaison officer during the Suez crisis in Egypt, Parkinson shifted his focus to television. In the 1960s, he became a current affairs reporter at Granada Television, where he also hosted the late-night film review program, Cinema, starting in 1969.

Parkinson, the show

His eponymous talkshow premiered on the BBC in 1971, occupying a late-night Saturday slot. The show initially ran until 1982, experienced a revival from 1998 to 2007, and set a precedent for conversational interviews. Parkinson's distinctive approach, characterised by relaxed questioning and minimal interruptions, created a comfortable atmosphere for his guests. Notably, his interviews featured a wide spectrum of moments, from a memorable confrontational exchange with Muhammad Ali in 1974 to a flirtatious exchange with Shirley MacLaine and even a slapstick encounter with entertainer Rod Hull and his puppet Emu in 1976.

During his illustrious career, Parkinson engaged with over 2,000 celebrities, showcasing his enthusiasm for his guests as a key factor in his success, as noted by The Guardian's Simon Hattenstone in 2012.

Michael Parkinson beyond television

Parkinson's influence extended beyond television, encompassing radio as well. He hosted various BBC radio programs, including a season of Radio 4's Desert Island Discs in 1986, Parkinson on Sport on Radio Five Live from 1994 to 1996, and "Parkinson's Sunday Supplement" on Radio 2 from 1996 to 2007. His contributions earned him numerous accolades, including a knighthood in 2008 and the distinction of being the inaugural chancellor of Nottingham Trent University the same year.

In 2013, he publicly disclosed his battle with prostate cancer, receiving radiotherapy treatment. In 2015, he shared the positive news of receiving medical clearance from the illness.

Sir Michael Parkinson is survived by his wife, Mary, and their three children: Andrew, Nicholas, and Michael Jr. Tributes have poured in across social media platforms, with comedian Eddie Izzard hailing him as "the king of the intelligent interview," and BBC broadcaster Nick Robinson recognising him as "the greatest interviewer of our age who owned Saturday night TV."

