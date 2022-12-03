Red Sea Film Festival: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor exude elegance at the red carpet

The second day of the Red Sea Film Festival was all about Bollywood divas, who graced the prestigious film festival with their glorious presence. After making some waves on day one, global icon Priyanka Chopra looked breathtaking on the second day as well. New mommy Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also among the attendees.



Priyanka walked the red carpet in a stunning bright-coloured yellow gown with a matching oversized cape featuring long sleeves. She added extra glamour to her look with her diamond necklace, bracelet, and rings. The 'Quantico' actress kept her hair open.

Take a look:

New mommy Sonam Kapoor made a glorious red carpet comeback. Kapoor, who has always stunned the audience with her fashion sense, has yet again proved that she's a true fashionista.



On Friday, Sonam looked gracious in Saramrad's yellow ball gown. The strapless dress featured a dramatic top. She tied her hair in a tight bun and did glowing makeup that matched perfectly with her bright-coloured dress.



The second outfit that Sonam wore was a red-coloured shimmery strapless gown, paired with a shiny cape with balloon sleeves. Her Chopard diamond necklace added an extra glow to her look.



Take a look:

Royal couple Kareena and Saif exuded elegance at the film festival as they walked the red carpet. As always, Kareena was dazzling in a shimmery golden brown saree with embroidered sequin borders and a matching blouse.



She accessorised her look with chandelier earrings and a hand clutch. Meanwhile, Saif looked handsome in his black and white tuxedo.