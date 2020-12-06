Rebel Wilson opens up about her health journey on Instagram live

If anyone's managed to make the most of 2020, it's Rebel Wilson as part of what she calls her "Year of Health," the Australian actress and comedian pushed her way through a diet and fitness transformation.



The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect star, surprised fans and followers earlier this year by opening up and sharing more about efforts to embark on a new journey focused on her health. In January, Rebel shared on social media that she was hoping to reach a goal weight of 165 pounds by the end of 2020 — and she recently revealed that she hit her goal a month early.



Rebel travelled to Austria to an exclusive wellness centre focussing on daily fitness routines and diet. The trip reportedly impressed Rebel with immediate results, she double-downed on the diet and exercise teachings she learned there.





Early on in 2020, Rebel began documenting her progress by sharing snapshots and videos to Instagram, and it became clear her journey was a top priority. "For the last few years, I've been theme-ing my years. So, I had the 'Year of Fun,' last year was my 'Year of Love,' and this year it's going to be the 'Year of Health' because I turned 40 this year in March," Rebel told Drew Barrymore during a recent interview on the host's CBS talk show. "I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious. I was going all around the world jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar. That was kind of my vice."





While Rebel has been transparent about her goal weight of 165 pounds, sharing that she's lost more than 40 pounds to achieve it, her weight hasn't been the sole focus in her journey. Rebel took to Instagram Live to answer questions about her health from followers just shortly after she announced she completed her goal, confirming that her target weight was just a starting point. "Am I glad that I did it? Yeah… the goal was never to be skinny," she said. "It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a goal weight there because I needed some tangible thing."

While she's shared plenty of snapshots of new dresses throughout the year, it's clear that Rebel is enjoying more in life than new fashions. And her renewed focus on her own health definitely has influenced her happiness since then.

