Rebel Wilson gets engaged to Ramon Agruma after dating for few months: Report

If reports are anything to go by, Rebel Wilson has made things official with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. After just seven months of dating, they have reportedly gotten engaged to each other in a private ceremony.

Though the two lovebirds have not made any official announcement yet, some publications have reported that the two were seen wearing diamond rings at a party around Halloween time.

According to a source quoted by Page Six, the Aussie star was telling everyone at the Halloween bash how happy she is after getting engaged to the love of her life.

“They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged,” a source told Page Six.

Wison came out of the closet and openly became an LGBTQIA+ member in June of this year. While introducing her girlfriend to her fans on Instagram, the actress wrote, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. (sic).

Before Ramona, the Aussie star dated Budweiser heir and Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch. They got separated in February of 2021 after dating each other for a year.

Also read: Megan Thee Stallion claps back at Drake for implying she lied about Tory Lanez shooting

Ramona works in the fashion industry and according to her social media, she is the founder of a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand called ‘Lemon Ve Limon’.