Megan Thee Stallion claps back at Drake for implying she lied about Tory Lanez shooting

American rapper-songwriter Drake, who often stirs up a conversation around his lyrics, is grabbing attention once again for dissing Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, in 'Circo Loco' track from 'Her Loss' album and implying that she lied about her alleged Tory Lanez shooting.

In his song 'Circo Loco', Drake said, "This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still a stallion. She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling," which seems to be a double entendre that reference to Megan getting shot in 2020 and cosmetic injections.

For those unaware, Megan claimed in an April 2022 interview with Gayle King on 'CBS Mornings' that she was shot by Tory Lanez in the feet after she attempted to walk away from his car during an argument. Megan's claims were backed by photos of her injuries and a medical report that spoke about "gunshot wounds" and bullet fragments in her feet.

Addressing Drake's diss track and its lyrics, Megan tweeted, "Stop using my shooting for clout b***h a** N****s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her. (sic)"

In another tweet, she wrote, "And when the facts come out remember all y’all h** a** favourite rappers that stood behind a N***a that SHOT A FEMALE. (sic)"

To sum it up, she wrote in her third tweet, "People attack me y’all go up for it, I defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot… y’all don’t f*m okay cool f**k it bye. (sic)"

Later in the track, Drake again went back to diss Megan, who graduated from Texas Southern University in Houston with a bachelor of science degree in health administration last December, by saying, "Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough / Play your album, Track 1, ‘kay I heard enough."

Other than Megan, Drake dissed Kanye West, Adidas and Serena Williams' husband in his tracks.