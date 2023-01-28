Real-life Squid Game: Three people get treatment during filming of Netflix show

Medical treatment was provided to three people during the real-life Squid Game show's filming, however, "claims of serious injury are untrue", claimed Netflix.

The filming of the real-life game show, which is based on the hit South Korean series, is going on at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire.

According to the streaming giant, three people received treatment for "mild medical conditions".

"We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew," stated Netflix. In the show, 456 contestants are playing for prize money of $4.56 million.

Netflix's spokesperson said that medics have been present at the sent at all times and that they have "invested in all the appropriate safety procedures".

"While it was very cold on set - and participants were prepared for that - any claims of serious injury are untrue," he added.

The Netflix series narrated the story of debt-ridden contestants who competed against each other in deadly games, which were designed using concepts of children's games, for a huge cash prize.

Squid Game is the most popular series on Netflix to date and holds a streaming record of 111 million in the first 28 days after it was dropped on the OTT. The second season of the series was announced in June.

In the same month, Netflix also announced to launch a 10-episode competition series, called Squid Game: The Challenge, which will feature the "largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history".

The contestants, who have come from across the world to participate in the reality show, compete against each in a string of games which have been designed based on the idea of the original show.

During the announcement, Netflix vice president of unscripted and documentary series Brandon Riegg said, "Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang's captivating story and iconic imagery. We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment. Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists."

(With inputs from agencies)

